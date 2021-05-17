Truist Park loosens COVID restrictions, masks no longer required

The park made the announcement on Monday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Truist Park announced, on Monday, that it will be relaxing mask policies as venues and businesses across the country adjust to new national guidelines.

The park, which serves as the home of the Atlanta Braves, and the anchor for "The Battery Atlanta" - a busy restaurant and commercial district - made the announcement by tweet just before 4:30 p.m.

"Beginning tonight, fans are encouraged to wear masks, but they will not be required," the venue said. "All other health and safety protocols and enhancements will remain in effect."

While masks will now be optional, the park still lists multiple health-cautious modifications the park has undergone to keep fans healthy. Those include enhanced sanitation, contactless purchase and ticket options, hand sanitizer stations, air circulation and modified tables and seating.

The decision to lift mask requirements follows an announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday in which the agency eased mask-wearing guidance for fully-vaccinated people. In the new language, those who have been vaccinated were told they can stop wearing them outdoors and in most indoor settings.