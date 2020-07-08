New TSA protocols require only employees hospitalized by COVID-19 to get medical clearance before coming back

Employees can return 24 hours after a fever has gone without the use of medications, so long as at least 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

ATLANTA — Under new Transportation Security Administration guidelines, employees with COVID-19 will now only need medical clearance to come back to work if they've been hospitalized due to the illness.

The TSA confirmed in a statement that the "in the evolving response to the pandemic, the agency continues to adjust leave policies that best balance responsible management of taxpayer dollars and operational needs."

The updated guidelines will allow employees who have contracted COVID-19 to return to work 24 hours after a fever has gone without the use of fever-reducing medications, so long as at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms.

Previously, they needed medical clearance to return. That will now only be required of those who have been hospitalized.

"In late July, TSA adjusted the documentation requirement for employees returning from work after testing positive for COVID-19," a statement said. "As part of that change, only individuals hospitalized as a result of contracting COVID-19 are required to provide documentation from a health care provider before being allowed to return to work. TSA continues to closely follow guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health and safety of the workforce and traveling public remains a top priority.”

TSA employees who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed 10 paid administrative leave days, and must use sick or emergency leave, or leave without pay, for any further extended absence.

Those who do not meet the standards for returning to work will not be allowed into TSA facilities until they do so.