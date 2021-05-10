Two people from California were arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID test results

They were arrested, then released and caught a flight back to Los Angeles.

HONOLULU — Authorities say two people from California were arrested for submitting falsified COVID-19 test results in an attempt to avoid Hawaii’s travel quarantine.

Kauai police say a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman uploaded falsified negative test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal and arrived in Lihue on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles. They were arrested, then released and caught a flight back to Los Angeles.

Travelers entering Hawaii must quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated in the United States or test negative for COVID-19 before departing for the islands.

