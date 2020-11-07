Tyler Perry's Madea uses a mask when she goes out

Perry posts a short Madea video online to talk about mask use.

ATLANTA — Although Tyler Perry's Madea character has been retired from movies and other productions, she showed up in a two-minute social media post Saturday to talk about mask use.

In a post on Perry's Twitter feed, Madea could be heard arguing with her brother Joe while a still image of Madea wearing a mask was shown.

During the conversation, Madea tells Joe that she is putting on her mask to go to the grocery store to get some potato salad.

Her brother scoffs at her.

"That damn thing ain't gonna help you," Joe said.

"Joe -- When you wear a mask and other people wear a mask, it cut down on transmission of COVID," Madea said. "You got to put on the mask. It don't stop it, but it cut it down."

The argument between the two characters -- both played by Perry in the many Madea movies -- continues as she prepares to go to the store.

The video continues as she finally leaves for the store, with Madea's signature humor.

