Tyson Foods boasts 91% vaccination rate among employees after implementing mandate

CUMMING, Ga. — More than 100,000 employees have been vaccinated at one company, and it has seen its COVID-19 vaccination rate double since announcing a vaccine mandate among workers in August.

Tyson Foods, Inc. said 91-percent of workers had received the vaccine as of the end of September. A company spokesperson said the number of vaccinated workers doubled in a matter of weeks.

The company has 6,000 workers in Georgia spread across Mitchell, Forsyth, Randolph, Macon-Bibb, Dooly, and Floyd counties. Nearby Hall County also has a strong chicken plant and agriculture workforce.

COVID cases and positivity rates in all of those counties are above the statewide average, meaning the virus is more prevalent in those communities. Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows Forsyth County's positivity rate dropped 25% in the last month.

While the data doesn't definitively say employer vaccine mandates resulted in lower COVID cases overall, data does show the higher the vaccination rate in a community, the lower its COVID positivity rate.

Tyson offers free COVID-19 vaccines on-site, and vaccinated employees are eligible for a $200 bonus. Vaccinated employees are also entered in sweepstakes that amount to up to $6 million, according to the company. Tyson also provides compensation for workers who get vaccinated while not at work.

"We believe that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing our team members can do to protect themselves, their families, and the communities where we operate," a Tyson spokesperson said. "We’re also conducting an extensive outreach campaign to educate and inform team members about the COVID-19 vaccinations, including thousands of one on one conversations to answer questions and address concerns. These efforts are working."