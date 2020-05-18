How parents feel about school in the fall

While virtual learning wraps up this week for most kids in Georgia, many parents and teachers are already worried about returning in the fall

ATLANTA — Virtual learning wraps up for most school districts in Georgia this week with Friday being the last day of classes for most students.

However, parents, teachers, and kids are already wondering what the upcoming school year will look like.

"The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming right now, no one knows what's going to happen in two weeks, let alone two months. And we are all having to navigate that," parent Katie McKoy said.

She has three kids and has been watching what other countries are doing as their students return to school. Pictures of kids in Wuhan, China wearing masks and social distancing were posted online this week.

"There are kids who are wearing masks, there are kids in plexiglass bubbles. That could be really difficult for our kids to navigate," she said.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross posted on Facebook asking for parents' thoughts on sending their students back to school in the fall.

Facebook user Kelly agreed, saying she wouldn't send her ninth-grader back if she had to wear a mask and stay in one place all day.

But Courtney joked that her kids are going back no matter what, even if they have to wear hazmat suits and oxygen masks to stay safe.

A majority of the parents on the post agreed, they just want answers but school districts told 11Alive they don't have any to give just yet.

Fulton County was the only district to send a written plan and even it outlines three very different options.

Go back in-person in the fall with the teachers wearing masks and the kids spaced out in the classroom. Return to virtual learning in the fall, with all teachers and students staying home. A hybrid of both. Some in-person learning and some online learning.

Vanessa said that's what she heard from Gwinnett County about their plans - though she thinks school will be online this fall.

Even if we don't have answers, Katie said she hopes there will be understanding.

"We are going to have to give each other a lot more grace with this and I think a lot of that is going to have to come from the top," she said.

Most of the school districts 11Alive reached said they just don't know what's going to happen yet. While they're talking through all of the options, most have not made a final decision about what school will look like in August.

If parents want to weigh in on this, the best way to contact them is directly through the school board.