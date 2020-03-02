ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia announced Monday that as a result of announced changes to international travel policies by the US State Department, none of its member institutions would be approving travel to China, effective immediately.

On Sunday, the State Department increased its travel alert level for China to its highest level: Level 4 - Do Not Travel, as a result of the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The University System says this change includes spring semester study abroad programs, conferences and research programs.

Plans for summer study abroad programs and travel are being assessed with contingency plans in case the current travel alert levels remain in place.

University System of Georgia schools that have study abroad programs in China that are affected by these changes include Valdosta State University, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, Georgia College & State University, and The University of Georgia.

As of Monday, Feb. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 14,500 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have occurred worldwide -- with more than 14,400 of them in China.

More than 300 people have died as a result of the virus. Nearly 150 cases have been reported in 23 countries, including the United States.

According to the CDC, there have been 11 confirmed cases reported in the US -- with six cases reported in California, two in Illinois and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts and Washington state.

