US virus recoveries near 116,000; GDP fell nearly 5% last quarter

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Wednesday, April 29, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter

President Trump said his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks.

A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of running and FDA-approved test on thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies.

There have been more than 1,012,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is more than 58,000 while nearly 116,000 have recovered. Nearly 5.8 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.1 million cases with 217,000 deaths and 938,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as virus struck

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, posted a quarterly drop for the first time in six years. Forecasters say the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer GDP report to come on the current April-June period, with business shutdowns and layoffs striking with devastating force.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that GDP will plunge this quarter at a 40% annual rate.

American Airlines announces new safety measures

To keep passengers and crew safe from the coronavirus during flights, American Airlines has announced new guidelines.

In May, crews will distribute sanitizing wipes or gel and face masks to passengers while supplies last.

Flight attendants will also be required to wear face masks on all flights starting May 1.

Germany extends its worldwide travel warning

Germany is extending its worldwide travel warning until mid-June, saying the coronavirus situation is too dire to change the guidance.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the warning, due to expire May 3, would be extended to June 14 because there has been no change to the danger posed by the pandemic. Maas says he will discuss the matter with European partners in the coming weeks.

He says, “naturally we all hope we won’t need this travel warning after June 14.”

Among other things, the official warning means that Germans who had booked vacations for the dates can get refunds, another likely blow to the European travel industry.

Path to resuming soccer season in Italy narrow

The Italian sports minister says it is increasingly unlikely the soccer season will resume.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced Sunday that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18. That means Serie A could resume playing games in June.

But Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian television channel LA7 that “resuming training absolutely does not mean resuming the season.”

He adds that he sees “the path to restarting Serie A getting ever narrower” and that if he was among the presidents of soccer teams “I would be thinking about next season.”

The French government called off the season in that country on Tuesday and Spadafora says that could push Italy to do the same.

South Korea experts downplay possible reinfections

South Korean infectious disease experts have downplayed concerns that patients could get reinfected with the new coronavirus after fully recovering.

While hundreds in South Korea have tested positive again after their release from hospitals, Oh Myoung-don, who heads the country’s central clinical committee on new infectious diseases, told a news conference on Wednesday there was a “high possibility” that such test results were flawed.

He said South Korea’s standard real-time PCR tests, designed to amplify the genetic materials of the virus so that even tiny quantities are detected, doesn’t reliably distinguish between remains of dead virus and infectious particles. He said lab tests on animals suggest that COVID-19 patients would maintain immunity for at least a year after their infections.

He also said it was unlikely that the virus could be reactivated after remaining dormant when it doesn’t seem to be a type that causes chronic illnesses.

Trump says US closer to testing international air travelers

President Donald Trump said his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," Trump said Tuesday at the White House. “We will be looking into that in the very near future."

Trump said it has not been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing. “Maybe it's a combination of both," he said.

Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved antibody test

A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies.

SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can detect whether a person has been exposed.

What differentiates the test from other antibody screenings is that the Abbott Labs version is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Principle Health Systems CEO James Dieter said Tuesday.

“There are a lot of tests on the market right now that are not, but Abbott did go through the painstaking process of getting FDA approval,” Dieter said.

Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate or comparable to one another, according to a report released by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Even a small rate of false positives can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It’s even possible false positives could outnumber real positives.

Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only

Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only for this year.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry.