USPS confirms four employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Roswell branch

The branch has been the subject of complaints by neighbors who say they've seen severe delays in getting their mail.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A USPS branch in Roswell where neighbors have complained about delayed deliveries saw a small COVID-19 outbreak among employees, the USPS confirmed.

At least four employees of the Holcombe Bridge Station on Eves Road in Roswell tested positive, the USPS told 11Alive Anchor Ron Jones.

Roswell neighbors have been complainng all over social media, saying their mail is delivered hours late and sometimes days late by carriers at the branch.

The Postal Service however did not say the outbreak contributed to any delays, telling Ron in a statement that it "matches its workforce to an evolving workload and adjusts staffing continuously to serve our customers" and "continues to use additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to provide adequate staffing."

Neighbors expressed continued frustration with the delays. One woman told Ron that it was a "very uncomfortable situation."

"I think they certainly need to get to the bottom of what's going on here," she said.

Despite the outbreak, officials said the risk for the remaining employees at the Holcombe Bridge Station branch is manageable.

"We believe the risk is low for employees who work at these facilities, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available," a statement said. "The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”