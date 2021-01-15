4 obstacles slowing down COVID vaccinations in DeKalb County

'They are also putting the vaccine at risk.'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Dekalb County health officials worked quickly to try to vaccinate 1,000 people at two different mass clinic sites.

However, Public Information Officer Eric Nickens said there are four frequent obstacles that are slowing staff and volunteers down

People are registering and confirming appointments, then sharing the appointment booking link with friends and family, who skip the registration part and book appointments.

Then, they show up, only to be turned away.

"If they match, they get to keep that appointment," said Nickens. "But if they have just scheduled an appointment and we don't have a registration, then we need to cancel that appointment."

Nickens said preliminary evaluation shows that anywhere from 10 to 30 percent of appointments are having to be canceled because people are sharing links.

People are showing up way too early for appointments.

"What we're encountering, we have people who may be scheduled at 3 or 4 in the afternoon, and they're right in the front of the line at 8:30 (in the morning)," Nickens said.

Not only does this make it harder to social distance, it ties up staff members who have to take time to ask them to go home and come back later.

People are booking appointments in multiple counties, then not showing up.

"Essentially, we're holding vaccine for you and that jeopardizes the vaccine as well," Nickens said. "We take that out to thaw and it's only viable for a certain amount of hours."

If you aren't going to show, contact them to cancel so they can give your appointment to someone else.

People are being rude to staff and volunteers.