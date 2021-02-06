AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

Chairman and chief operating officer Jay Marciano said he expects some pushback but is confident they are doing what's best for everyone.

LOS ANGELES — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.

The vaccine requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1, the company said in a news release on Thursday. The decision comes as coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States.

AEG is either an owner or a partner in Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Roxy in Los Angeles, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The company said the policy would also apply to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals. Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG said it would implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

Jay Marciano, chief operating officer and chairman, cited the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy as reasons for the policy.