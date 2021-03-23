State closes mass-vaccination site due to low demand, GEMA says

They said the site was averaging less than 100 appointments per day.

ALBANY, Ga. — Albany, Georgia was home to one of the first major COVID-19 outbreaks in the state last year. Weeks after a mass vaccination site opened in Dougherty County, the state has shut it down due to the lack of demand.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) closed the Georgia Forestry Commission site on Friday and said they would redistribute the vaccine supply.

“As availability of different vaccines is increasing we’ve seen a marked drop in the number of people utilizing the Georgia Forestry Commission Mass Vaccination Site in Albany,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “With the site averaging less than 100 appointments per day, we recognized the need to redistribute our vaccine supply and personnel to sites where we have seen high demand.”

They said all previously scheduled vaccination appointments will be rescheduled for the Phoebe HealthWorks site located off Third Avenue.