'Vaccine Angels' helping fellow Georgians get vaccinated through Facebook Group

ATLANTA — A Facebook group is growing by the thousands each week as Georgians work to get fellow Georgians vaccinated against COVID-19. The creators behind the group are now being called "Vaccine Angels" by community members after booking thousands of vaccine appointments for Georgia's elderly.

One of the group's administrators, Lynley Teras, said that she and four of her friends (Kelly Hanretta, Allie Pridgen, Devon Tarter, and Noel Schenck) have volunteered hundreds of their own hours to bridge the gap between technology and coronavirus vaccines.

“One of us works in special education at a school, one of us is a realtor, one of us is in insurance, and I’m an attorney," Teras said. "But we have all have one common goal. It's to help people and get as many people vaccinated as we can."

Anyone can join the public Facebook group, according to Teras.

She said that the goal of the group is to get information put out there so that people can book appointments for themselves and their loved ones.

"People on Facebook are so thankful. People are crying when volunteers call them about booking appointments," Teras said. "You know, they've been alone in their home for months, and they're just overwhelmed with emotion."

The group has helped Georgians from as far south as Thomasville and as far north as Hiawassee find appointments.

She said that as long as there is a need, the group will continue to volunteer their time to help people across the state.

"We are all here -- even statewide -- as one community, trying to get people vaccinated," Teras said.

As of Wednesday, more than 6,600 people are following the Facebook group.