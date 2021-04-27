Atlanta Braves to host free vaccination clinic in May

Here are the requirements.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are doing their part in the fight against COVID-19. The beloved baseball team announced that it will host two free vaccination clinics in May at Truist Park.

According to a press release, the organization is partnering up with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health.

The clinic is open to anyone above the age of 16, however, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian.

The first dose will be administered on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second dose will be given on Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other dates and locations for the second dose will be available through the Cobb and Douglas Public Health website for those who are unable to make the May 26 clinic.

A spokesperson for the organization said masks and photo identification are required.