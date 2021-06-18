Atlanta mayor joins Vice President Kamala Harris on nationwide vaccine tour

The 'We Can Do This' tour helps with vaccine education and outreach efforts.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined Vice President Kamala Harris Friday on her nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour.

The "We Can Do This" tour helps with vaccine education and outreach efforts in order to reach President Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Biden Administration, our vaccination program has helped get nearly 50 percent of Atlantans vaccinated, contributing to a steep decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, across all age groups,” Mayor Bottoms said. “Our work is far from over, and we are grateful for the Vice President’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to this life-saving vaccine.”

Mayor Bottoms joined VP Harris at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church around noon in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district.

They also attended an event at Clark Atlanta University to speak to the importance of vaccines in Atlanta communities at 1:40 p.m.

Back in March, the City announced its COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Currently, Atlanta is in Phase II of the campaign, which works to engage Atlantans in activities and door-to-door surveying to get more people vaccinated.

There are also vaccine pop-up sites through partnerships with CORE, Fulton County, Walgreens, faith-based institutions and Atlanta Housing.