x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Vaccine

Pharmacies and clinics around Atlanta and north Georgia you can contact about vaccine availability

Keep in mind, it's unlikely these private operations have been allocated much of the vaccine.

ATLANTA — Many Georgians are struggling to navigate vaccine availability after the state expanded eligibility this week to adults 65 and over and first responders/law enforcement.

One thing to remember is that there simply isn't much vaccine available. What the country gets it is dividing up among states, and what states get they are dividing up among counties, private hospitals and pharmacies.

RELATED: Answers to COVID-19 vaccine access questions

Georgia has been allocated a little fewer than 1 million doses so far, and there are more than 10 million people living here. That means many folks will have to be patient.

But there are doses out there to be administered, and it's best for everyone that they be administered to somebody sooner rather than later. Right now, public health departments are overwhelmed and private hospitals and health facilities are mostly still prioritizing vaccinating employees over patients.

RELATED: Georgia COVID vaccine locator tool launched

That doesn't leave a lot of options, but you can try some pharmacies that have been designated as vaccination sites by the state. Keep in mind, however, it's highly unlikely any given private pharmacy has been allocated much of the vaccine.

Below, find a list of pharmacies and private clinics in Atlanta and north Georgia that serve as state-designated vaccination sites:

BANKS COUNTY

  • MedLink: 1244 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer

BARROW COUNTY

BARTOW COUNTY

BUTTS COUNTY

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

CLAYTON COUNTY

CLARKE COUNTY

COBB COUNTY

COWETA COUNTY

DEKALB COUNTY

DOUGLAS COUNTY

FANNIN COUNTY

FORSYTH COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • MedLink: 930 Franklin Springs St. Ste. A, Royston

FULTON COUNTY

GREENE COUNTY

GWINNETT COUNTY

HABERSHAM COUNTY

  • MedLink: 396 Historic Hwy 441N, Demorest

HALL COUNTY

HART COUNTY

  • MedLink: 63 W Gibson St., Hartwell

HENRY COUNTY

JACKSON COUNTY

  • MedLink: 613 Hospital Rd., Commerce

MURRAY COUNTY

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

  • MedLink: 247 Union Point St., Lexington 

PICKENS COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

RABUN COUNTY

  • MedLink: 896 Hwy. 441 South, Clayton
  • MedLink: 773 North Main St., Clayton

TOWNS COUNTY

TROUP COUNTY

WALKER COUNTY

WALTON COUNTY

  • MedLink: 704 Breedlove Dr. Ste. B, Monroe

WHITE COUNTY

WHITFIELD COUNTY

Related Articles