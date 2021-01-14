Pharmacies and clinics around Atlanta and north Georgia you can contact about vaccine availability

Keep in mind, it's unlikely these private operations have been allocated much of the vaccine.

ATLANTA — Many Georgians are struggling to navigate vaccine availability after the state expanded eligibility this week to adults 65 and over and first responders/law enforcement.

One thing to remember is that there simply isn't much vaccine available. What the country gets it is dividing up among states, and what states get they are dividing up among counties, private hospitals and pharmacies.

Georgia has been allocated a little fewer than 1 million doses so far, and there are more than 10 million people living here. That means many folks will have to be patient.

But there are doses out there to be administered, and it's best for everyone that they be administered to somebody sooner rather than later. Right now, public health departments are overwhelmed and private hospitals and health facilities are mostly still prioritizing vaccinating employees over patients.

That doesn't leave a lot of options, but you can try some pharmacies that have been designated as vaccination sites by the state. Keep in mind, however, it's highly unlikely any given private pharmacy has been allocated much of the vaccine.

Below, find a list of pharmacies and private clinics in Atlanta and north Georgia that serve as state-designated vaccination sites:

BANKS COUNTY

MedLink: 1244 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer

BARROW COUNTY

Health Associates Of Georgia Inc.: 323 Resource Pkwy., Winder

MedLink: 133 W Athens St., Winder

BARTOW COUNTY

West End Pharmacy: 824 West Ave., Cartersville

BUTTS COUNTY

Eagle's Landing Family Practice: 1502 West 3rd St., Jackson

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

Primary Healthcare Center of Chattooga: 11638 Hwy. 27 Ste. 8, Summerville

CLAYTON COUNTY

Unity Health Clinic: 7183 Jonesboro Rd. Ste. 100, Morrow

CLARKE COUNTY

University Cancer and Blood Center: 3320 Old Jefferson Rd. Bldg. 700A, Athens

COBB COUNTY

East Marietta Drugs Due West: 3880 Due West Rd., Marietta

Innovation Compounding: 6095 Pine Mountain Rd. NW Ste. 108, Kennesaw

COWETA COUNTY

Lee-Goodrum Pharmacy: 40 Hospital Rd., Newnan

DEKALB COUNTY

Ethne Health: 4122 E Ponce De Leon Ave. Ste. 5, Clarkston

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Premier Care Family Medicine: 403 Permian Way, Villa Rica

FANNIN COUNTY

Georgia Mountains Health Services: 165 Blue Ridge Overlook, Blue Ridge

FORSYTH COUNTY

Bethelview Pharmacy: 5610 Bethelview Rd., Cumming

Hope Family Medicine: 7360 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Johns Creek

Windermere Medical Clinic: 3850 Windermere Pkwy. Ste. 105, Cumming

FRANKLIN COUNTY

MedLink: 930 Franklin Springs St. Ste. A, Royston

FULTON COUNTY

GREENE COUNTY

Cowles Clinic - Urology: 1000 Cowles Clinic Way, C-100 Cedar Cottage, Greensboro

GWINNETT COUNTY

HABERSHAM COUNTY

MedLink: 396 Historic Hwy 441N, Demorest

HALL COUNTY

HART COUNTY

MedLink: 63 W Gibson St., Hartwell

HENRY COUNTY

Arthritis Research and Treatment Center: 1101 Hospital Drive Ste. 200, Stockbridge

JACKSON COUNTY

MedLink: 613 Hospital Rd., Commerce

MURRAY COUNTY

Healthy Families: 1008 North 3rd Ave., Chatsworth

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

MedLink: 247 Union Point St., Lexington

PICKENS COUNTY

Good Samaritan Health And Wellness Center: 175 Samaritan Dr., Jasper

POLK COUNTY

Primary Healthcare Center of Polk: 118 E. Girard Ave., Cedartown

RABUN COUNTY

MedLink: 896 Hwy. 441 South, Clayton

MedLink: 773 North Main St., Clayton

TOWNS COUNTY

Synergy Health Inc: 85 Seasons Ln., Hiawassee

TROUP COUNTY

Holmes Pharmacy: 136 Commerce Ave., LaGrange

WALKER COUNTY

Primary Healthcare Center of Rossville: 205 Jenkins Rd., Rossville

WALTON COUNTY

MedLink: 704 Breedlove Dr. Ste. B, Monroe

WHITE COUNTY

MedLink: 17 White St., Cleveland

WHITFIELD COUNTY