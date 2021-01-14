Pharmacies and clinics around Atlanta and north Georgia you can contact about vaccine availability

ATLANTA — Many Georgians are struggling to navigate vaccine availability after the state expanded eligibility this week to adults 65 and over and first responders/law enforcement.
One thing to remember is that there simply isn't much vaccine available. What the country gets it is dividing up among states, and what states get they are dividing up among counties, private hospitals and pharmacies.
Georgia has been allocated a little fewer than 1 million doses so far, and there are more than 10 million people living here. That means many folks will have to be patient.
But there are doses out there to be administered, and it's best for everyone that they be administered to somebody sooner rather than later. Right now, public health departments are overwhelmed and private hospitals and health facilities are mostly still prioritizing vaccinating employees over patients.
That doesn't leave a lot of options, but you can try some pharmacies that have been designated as vaccination sites by the state. Keep in mind, however, it's highly unlikely any given private pharmacy has been allocated much of the vaccine.
Below, find a list of pharmacies and private clinics in Atlanta and north Georgia that serve as state-designated vaccination sites:
BANKS COUNTY
- MedLink: 1244 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer
BARROW COUNTY
- Health Associates Of Georgia Inc.: 323 Resource Pkwy., Winder
- MedLink: 133 W Athens St., Winder
BARTOW COUNTY
- West End Pharmacy: 824 West Ave., Cartersville
BUTTS COUNTY
- Eagle's Landing Family Practice: 1502 West 3rd St., Jackson
CHATTOOGA COUNTY
- Primary Healthcare Center of Chattooga: 11638 Hwy. 27 Ste. 8, Summerville
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Unity Health Clinic: 7183 Jonesboro Rd. Ste. 100, Morrow
CLARKE COUNTY
- University Cancer and Blood Center: 3320 Old Jefferson Rd. Bldg. 700A, Athens
COBB COUNTY
- East Marietta Drugs Due West: 3880 Due West Rd., Marietta
- Innovation Compounding: 6095 Pine Mountain Rd. NW Ste. 108, Kennesaw
COWETA COUNTY
- Lee-Goodrum Pharmacy: 40 Hospital Rd., Newnan
DEKALB COUNTY
- Ethne Health: 4122 E Ponce De Leon Ave. Ste. 5, Clarkston
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Premier Care Family Medicine: 403 Permian Way, Villa Rica
FANNIN COUNTY
- Georgia Mountains Health Services: 165 Blue Ridge Overlook, Blue Ridge
FORSYTH COUNTY
- Bethelview Pharmacy: 5610 Bethelview Rd., Cumming
- Hope Family Medicine: 7360 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Johns Creek
- Windermere Medical Clinic: 3850 Windermere Pkwy. Ste. 105, Cumming
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- MedLink: 930 Franklin Springs St. Ste. A, Royston
FULTON COUNTY
- Clinica Union II: 861 Holcomb Bridge Rd. Ste. 200, Roswell
- Family Practice Center P.C.: 993 Johnson Ferry Rd. NE, Ste. 210, Bldg F, Atlanta
- Main Street Pediatrics: 401 South Main St. Ste. C5, Alpharetta
- North Atlanta Primary Care: 3400 C Old Milton Pkwy. Ste. 270, Alpharetta
- Sandy Springs Family Medicine and Urgent Care: 8640 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs
- The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc at West End: 868 York Ave. SW, Atlanta
GREENE COUNTY
- Cowles Clinic - Urology: 1000 Cowles Clinic Way, C-100 Cedar Cottage, Greensboro
GWINNETT COUNTY
- AG Family Medicine: 3590 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth
- Buford-Norcross Primary Care: 777 West Peachtree St., Norcross
- Clinica Medical Hispana: 5151 Brookhollow Pkwy. Ste. 145, Norcross
- Gwinnett Clinic: 475 Philip Blvd. Ste. 100, Lawrenceville
- Gwinnett Drugs: 905 Parkside Walk Ln., Lawrenceville
- Managed Health Solutions LLC: 3070 A Business Park Dr., Norcross
- MedLink: 2148 Duluth Hwy. Ste. 112, Duluth
- Suburban Medical Center: 4989 Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree Corners
- Suwanee Pharmacy LLC: 2027 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. Ste. 700, Suwanee
HABERSHAM COUNTY
- MedLink: 396 Historic Hwy 441N, Demorest
HALL COUNTY
- Citizens Pharmacy: 5325 Atlanta Hwy., Flowery Branch
- MedLink: 520 Jesse Jewell Pkwy. SE, Gainesville
- The Longstreet Clinic Internal and Family Medicine: 725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy., Ste. 180, Gainesville
HART COUNTY
- MedLink: 63 W Gibson St., Hartwell
HENRY COUNTY
- Arthritis Research and Treatment Center: 1101 Hospital Drive Ste. 200, Stockbridge
JACKSON COUNTY
- MedLink: 613 Hospital Rd., Commerce
MURRAY COUNTY
- Healthy Families: 1008 North 3rd Ave., Chatsworth
OGLETHORPE COUNTY
- MedLink: 247 Union Point St., Lexington
PICKENS COUNTY
- Good Samaritan Health And Wellness Center: 175 Samaritan Dr., Jasper
POLK COUNTY
- Primary Healthcare Center of Polk: 118 E. Girard Ave., Cedartown
RABUN COUNTY
TOWNS COUNTY
- Synergy Health Inc: 85 Seasons Ln., Hiawassee
TROUP COUNTY
- Holmes Pharmacy: 136 Commerce Ave., LaGrange
WALKER COUNTY
- Primary Healthcare Center of Rossville: 205 Jenkins Rd., Rossville
WALTON COUNTY
- MedLink: 704 Breedlove Dr. Ste. B, Monroe
WHITE COUNTY
- MedLink: 17 White St., Cleveland
WHITFIELD COUNTY
- Dalton Family Practice: 1114 Professional Blvd., Dalton