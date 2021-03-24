Atlanta Public School teachers flock to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get their vaccines

A three-day vaccination event started Wednesday, aiming to vaccinate 1,200 teachers and staff a day.

ATLANTA — Close to 1,200 staff members and teachers from Atlanta Public Schools had their first chance to get a vaccine through the school district on Wednesday. They were part of the thousands in line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Frederick Douglass High School Assistant Principal, Shermaine Jennings, was in line around 11 a.m. He said he was glad to finally get his first shot.

"I'm looking forward to this getting us back to normalcy, its a step in the right direction," Jennings said.

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring was on hand at the vaccination event Wednesday.

"We have been cleaning, sanitizing, testing and more, we even had a super Saturday vaccination event in January for our most vulnerable colleagues", she said, touting the measures that the district took throughout the pandemic.

Herring says about 70% of their staff said they wanted a vaccine in a survey, but they're encouraging all to take advantage of them by offering incentives like gift cards and vaccine prizes.

The district plans to hold similar clinics Friday and Saturday, and second doses will be administered in mid-April.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, vaccine eligibility will expand to include anyone in the state 16 and older. Herring said the school district is now looking into plans to help facilitate students in that age group to get vaccinated.