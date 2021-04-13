Atlanta Public Schools cancels J&J vaccine event after state pauses distribution

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine event for APS staff was scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, in partnership with Walgreens.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools has announced it's canceling the district's Johnson & Johnson vaccination event slated for next week due to the state's decision to pause distribution.

The event was scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, in partnership with Walgreens.

The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring 6-13 days after vaccination, state officials said. Georgia Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said no cases have been reported in Georgia. However, in the other states' cases, the clotting was serious and unusual because the patients' blood platelets were also low.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

APS did say the district’s previously scheduled staff vaccination event where the second Pfizer shot will be administered will still be held on Wednesday, April 14. It will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning at 9 a.m.