Atlanta Public Schools cancels J&J vaccine event after state pauses distribution

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools has announced it's canceling the district's Johnson & Johnson vaccination event slated for next week due to the state's decision to pause distribution.
The event was scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, in partnership with Walgreens.
Georgia announced Tuesday morning that the state is pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation.
The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring 6-13 days after vaccination, state officials said. Georgia Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said no cases have been reported in Georgia. However, in the other states' cases, the clotting was serious and unusual because the patients' blood platelets were also low.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
APS did say the district’s previously scheduled staff vaccination event where the second Pfizer shot will be administered will still be held on Wednesday, April 14. It will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning at 9 a.m.
Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp decided to expand vaccine options to all Georgians 16 and older. To book an appointment, visit the state's website for more information.