Every Atlanta United player gets COVID-19 vaccine

Atlanta United said all first team players received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center on Monday.

Atlanta United is one of the first American professional sports teams to get all its players vaccinated. They will receive their second shots in three weeks, team officials said.

Eligibility in Georgia is currently open for everyone 16 years of age and older and they said that the players "followed state guidelines for making appointments."

To date, more than 85,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium location, home of the Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons.

Over the course of the eight-week program with FEMA, 210,000 people will be fully vaccinated through 336,000 doses of the vaccine, they said.