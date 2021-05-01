Braves conducting vaccine clinic at Truist Park today

Pre-registration is encouraged and available online.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today at Truist Park, offering the Pfizer vaccine until 5 p.m.

The clinic began at 9 a.m. at the team's Cobb County ballpark, where they're partnering with Northside Hospital to administer the vaccines.

It's available to anyone age 16 and up, though those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks are required.

The clinic will be scheduling second dose appointments for May 26 at the stadium, when it will again be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for vaccinations.

The Braves are offering a 20% discount at their team shop to anyone who gets vaccinated at Truist Park.