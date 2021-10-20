When will Moderna, J&J boosters start? CDC panel meets Thursday to debate

The latest moves by the FDA would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

WASHINGTON — A group of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Thursday to consider recommendations about mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots.

The meeting comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration officially signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

Before finalizing official recommendations for who should get those boosters and when, the CDC will consult its expert panel on Thursday. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to vote on its recommendation shortly before 5 p.m. Eastern.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions — six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna’s booster will be half the dose that’s used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients, no matter their age, could get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules — and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

As for mixing and matching, the FDA said it's OK to use any brand for the booster regardless of which vaccination people got first. The interchangeability of the shots is expected to speed the booster campaign, particularly in nursing homes and other institutional settings where residents have received different shots over time.