NFL, UGA legend Champ Bailey speaking on vaccine hesitancy in one of Georgia's least-vaccinated counties

The football legend will be at an event in his hometown in Charlton County today.

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — NFL Hall of Famer and UGA legend Champ Bailey will be participating in a panel today in south Georgia that addresses vaccine hesitancy.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Folkston, Ga., Bailey's hometown.

Bailey will be joined on the panel with medical executives, elected officials and community leaders.

"Bailey is returning to his hometown of Folkston, GA to speak about the importance of keeping our communities safe," a release said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will be vaccinating people at the event on-site. According to state data, fewer than half of Georgia remains fully vaccinated, with 54% of residents having received at least one dose.

Charlton County, where Bailey will be attending the event on Saturday, is one of the least-vaccinated counties in the state by DPH data.

As a devastating COVID surge begins the recede in Georgia, the state continues to urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to get their shot, which has proven highly effective at preventing serious COVID cases.