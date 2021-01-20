Changes coming to the Kroger vaccine registration process

Kroger is streamlining their scheduling process and adding a 1-800 number for patients

ATLANTA — Over the past week, 184 Kroger Pharmacies have given nearly 10,000 vaccines in Georgia.

"We did learn a lot through the process so we are looking to streamline the process," said Michelle Blalock, a Kroger Pharmacy manager.

This is good news for patients like 69-year-old Jim Southard who suffers from type 2 diabetes.

Southard first spoke to 11Alive News on Sunday, one day after he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Pharmacy.

He said he was worried about being able to get his second vaccine dose, because they did not automatically offer him a second appointment.

"Kroger told me I would have to go through the rigamarole of trying to get this second shot on their website," he said.

Blalock said that Kroger is working on getting a system in place to contact patients at the right time.

"We will reach out to them when their second dose is due," Blalock said.

Blalock said they are also enhancing their scheduling tool so that by the middle of next month, patients can confirm both appointments at the same time.

"So that will allow patients to book their second dose at the time they are booking their first," Blalock said.

There is also good news for patients who would rather handle all of this on the telephone.

"Kroger is working to get a 1-800 number for patients who maybe don't have web access, so that is also in the works to help patients," Blalock said.