Cherokee schools going virtual for 2 days to get teachers vaccinated

The Cherokee County School District said it will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 1.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One metro area school district said it will moved to all-digital learning for a couple of days in order to get its teachers and staff vaccinated.

The Cherokee County School District said it will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 in order for the vaccines to be administered.

"We understand this closing may create hardships, but it is the best way for our organization, in partnership with the Department of Public Health (DPH), to quickly vaccinate all interested CCSD employees as soon possible," the district said.

The district said teachers and staff will report to campus and will be teaching online throughout the day and be available to answer emails during regular school hours - except when the teacher is receiving the vaccine.

They added that teachers will let parent know by Wednesday afternoon as to the time when they will be unavailable.

"The Superintendent expects all teachers to extend grace to students and parents during these two days, as we understand that one week’s notice may cause a struggle for arranging childcare," the district added.

Parents whose children don't have access to a laptop computer or internet access should contact the school front office as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the district said it will have free to-go meals for March 11 and 12 prepared for pick-up in the designated area of each school from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

More details about the move to digital learning is available on the district's website.