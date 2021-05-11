Fulton County announces locations for child COVID vaccines

Here's a list of locations where the Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids aged 5-11.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Now that kids aged 5-11 are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, parents can get the Pfizer vaccine for their children in Fulton County.

In a statement released Friday, the Fulton County Board of Health said the agency will begin providing the shot for young kids starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The move comes on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11, and Georgia agencies receiving recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for immunizations for school-age populations.

Here are some locations where you can get your children vaccinated in Fulton County:

Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor Street SW

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW