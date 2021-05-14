Children's Healthcare of Atlanta rolls out vaccine to kids 12 to 15

Kids getting their first dose hope the shots mean they're one step closer to getting life back to normal.

ATLANTA — Georgia has officially expanded vaccine eligibility to kids as young as 12, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is assisting with the rollout for that age group.

For the Lindscott triplets, Thursday was a day for the first dose, multiplied by three.

"I'm feeling good. It doesn't hurt right now," Emma Linscott said. "I'm glad I got it."

"It was just a pinch. It was a lot faster than I thought too," John Linscott added.

"Our grandma lives with us so now our house is a lot safer now that we're vaccinated," Tristan Linscott added.

The triplets among the first in their age group to get their shots at Children's vaccine clinic at Georgia International Convention Center.

Some families waited to get vaccinated until this age group became eligible, so they could all get their shots together.

"We all just decided to come as one big pack," 15-year-old Theodore told 11Alive.

Parents like Evelyn Falls waited with their children post-shots for the standard monitoring period. Falls said it was a day long anticipated by her son Trae, who has autism.

"Trae is very aware of what's going on," she said, adding he heard the news when his age group became available. "He wanted [the vaccine]. He kept asking for it so it really wasn't an option."

Their family is among those who anticipate the vaccine rollout will mean a return to school for all students.

"He needs to go to school," Falls said. "He has services. He needs socialization. I know there's a lot of concern around the shots but I trust the science. I trust it for him."

Talk of normalcy was the focus of many 11Alive spoke with getting their first dose. Any sense of nerves seemed to be superseded by excitement.

"I feel like there's always a sense you're going to be nervous when you're getting something new," 14-year-old Airleas Gartland, who joined her sister in getting the vaccine, said.

"Now I can get back to sports, and what I've been wanting to do for the past year," Airleas added.

"It's been hard, especially with school being online," Ava Gartland, 15, said about the hope to return to normal. "Since I got vaccinated, we'll be one step closer to getting there."

Get more information on how to get the vaccine on Children's website.