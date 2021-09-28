City of Decatur requiring all employees be vaccinated for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ga. — Employees of a metro Atlanta city will soon be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine -- or get tested regularly.
According to a spokesperson with the City of Decatur, all employees must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 30.
They said anyone who does not provide that information will be required to get tested for the virus up to twice per week.
In a statement, they said this follows orders from the President of the United States and that they believe it will protect other employees and Decatur residents.
"This policy closely aligns with President Biden’s executive orders of September 9, 2021 requiring Covid-19 vaccines among certain employers to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus," they wrote. "The City Manager believes that this policy protects the health and safety of our employees as well as the health and safety of the people that we serve."