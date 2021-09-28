City of Decatur requiring all employees be vaccinated for COVID-19

All employees must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 30.

DECATUR, Ga. — Employees of a metro Atlanta city will soon be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine -- or get tested regularly.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Decatur, all employees must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 30.

They said anyone who does not provide that information will be required to get tested for the virus up to twice per week.

In a statement, they said this follows orders from the President of the United States and that they believe it will protect other employees and Decatur residents.