City rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan for Atlanta's first responders

ATLANTA — Atlanta officials have announced their plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to essential works in the city.

As of January 7, more than 100 public safety employees have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those first to receive the vaccine are members of Atlanta Fire Rescue and the Atlanta Police Department, including public safety employees assigned to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the city announced in a release Thursday afternoon.

“The City is prepared to assist state and local partners as needed in administration of the COVID-19 vaccination,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Our public safety and first responder employees will be the first to be vaccinated, soon followed by other frontline employees.”

Once the City’s first responders and health care workers have received the first round of vaccines, the city will implement Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, which will include critical infrastructure employees at the Department of Watershed Management, the Department of Public Works, the Atlanta Department of Transportation, and city personnel at the airport.

According to the release, the vaccine is not mandatory, but highly encouraged.