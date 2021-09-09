School district to give teachers, staff $500 bonus if they are vaccinated

The board said that this is an investment.

ATHENS, Clarke County — A Georgia school district is offering a $500 incentive for teachers and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Clarke County School District said the decision is designed to encourage their staff to get the vaccine -- and reward those who have already received the shot.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the district said the incentive "is an investment in workforce health, employee stability, and steadiness in the educational experience of students."

They hope that if more people get the vaccine, it will "reduce the number of interruptions and shift," according to the Board's recommendation obtained by 11Alive.

They said when a staff member must quarantine for up to 10 days, it could cost the district more than $900 each time.

"Therefore, the investment in a vaccination incentive is an investment in workforce health, employee stability, and steadiness in the educational experience of students," the document read.