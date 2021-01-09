Clayton County Public Schools to hold vaccination clinics for students

Students age 12 or older will be able to get a vaccine during the school day.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is offering on-site COVID vaccines for eligible students at select school sites starting Sept. 9, according to a recent release.

Students age 12 or older will be able to get a vaccine during the school day, but those under the age of 17 must have a parent or guardian with them. Those who are 18 or older can get the vaccine on their own.

"As we continue to prioritize the safety of all employees and students, we are proud to offer COVID-19 vaccines to our students," Dr. Morecease J. Beasley, the superintendent of schools said. "While receiving the vaccination is completely voluntary, we are excited to move forward in our 'Clayton Calling the Shots' vaccination efforts to provide this opportunity."

The school district also specified that clinics will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and that it will be free of charge.

Earlier this week, the Department of Public Health indicated that more than half of Georgia outbreaks are in K-12 schools.

Since students have returned to the classroom this year, several schools within the district have been forced to switch to virtual learning.

