Cobb County to open limited number of COVID vaccine slots for next week

The county says if you don't make it into next week's batch, do not worry, more appointments will be made available as soon as possible.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Health Department officials in Cobb County said they plan to open COVID vaccination appointments for next week, beginning on Friday afternoon after 5 p.m.

The appointments will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis online for those who fit within the qualifications as noted by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The appointment system for residents in Phase 1A+ include:

Healthcare workers - Physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental service workers, etc.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities across the state.

Adults aged 65 and over, along with their caregivers (up to 2).

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders.

In Cobb County, residents can visit the Cobb-Douglas Public Health website to set up an appointment.

Vaccinations are being administered at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.

The appointments are being given for next week only.

Officials said they are scaling their operation based on the availability of vaccines, management of second doses, and staffing levels.