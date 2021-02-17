Cobb & Douglas Public Health to open new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine facility at Arbor Place Mall

The facility will be in the parking lot of the former Sears store.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials said they will host the grand opening for the new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sears parking lot at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Appointments are required for all patients.

Cobb and Douglas Public Health officials said they are concentrating on second dose appointments at this point, due to limited vaccine supplies, but they hope to open up new appointments for first doses within the next few weeks.