Cobb & Douglas Public Health to open new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine facility at Arbor Place Mall

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials said they will host the grand opening for the new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sears parking lot at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark, along with Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Douglas County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones will visit the facility and deliver remarks on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are required for all patients.
Cobb and Douglas Public Health officials said they are concentrating on second dose appointments at this point, due to limited vaccine supplies, but they hope to open up new appointments for first doses within the next few weeks.
For more details, please visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org for details.