Cobb/Douglas Public Health website down as state launches vaccine expansion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb/Douglas Public Health Department website was down early Monday morning, the same day Georgia is expanding vaccine availability.

Those looking to access the website for vaccine information instead are being greeted by a "403 - Forbidden Error" message.

According to the department, the website outage is due to a server issue.

"We are currently working on the issue and will have it resolved as soon as possible," a statement said. "Thank you for your patience."

The Cobb County Government put out this statement:

We have received multiple reports from Cobb residents that the website taking applications for COVID vaccinations for people over the age of 65 is down. This is a state-run website that apparently crashed this morning due to an overwhelming response.



Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say they are working to bring the servers back online and hope to do so in the coming hours.



We apologize for any inconvenience. When the site returns you can visit this link to have access to the application portal.

The Cobb & Douglas Public Health website is currently down due to a server issue. We are currently working on the issue and will have it resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — C&D Public Health (@CDPHga) January 11, 2021

The state on Monday is moving into a new phase of vaccine distribution, Phase 1A+, which will expand availability to adults over the age of 65 and their caregivers as well as more types of first responders, such as 9-1-1 operators and volunteer firefighters.

That means a far larger pool of people now who will be able to seek out the vaccine.

The state has activated four mass vaccination sites, one of them in Cobb County.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Cobb and Douglas Public Health district will begin vaccinating residents in the new phase.