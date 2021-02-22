Cobb, Douglas vaccination sites closed today due to shortages; appointments being rescheduled

Those who had appointments would be contacted about rescheduling.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Mass vaccination sites in Cobb and Douglas counties are closed today, according to the public health department for that district, because of shortages in the vaccine supply.

Weather issues around the country have disrupted the supply chain, and Cobb County said on Friday that "we have not received our expected shipments and will be out of vaccine before the end of the week."

According to Cobb County, the vaccination sites at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County and Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County will be closed today, and scheduled appointments have been canceled.

