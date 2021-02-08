Coronavirus hospitalizations rise sharply as vaccinations lag in GA

Medical professionals said they're attributing the rise to the highly contagious delta variant and the low vaccination numbers in the state.

ATLANTA — Hospitals in the metro Atlanta area have seen a swift uptick in COVID cases over the past week alone.

Last week, 7% of the patients in Georgia hospitals had COVID-19; this week, it's more than 14%.

The health department says the situation will become really dangerous when we hit 20%.

"I've been feeling pretty anxious. It's nerve-racking seeing all of the cases go up again," said Dr. Mehrdod Ehteshami, who works in a Georgia hospital emergency room. He worries we are already on our way to 20% and added that the mood there is tense.

"It ranges anywhere from somber to just angry. For those of us that are on the front lines and are vaccinated, we understand what this disease does to you," he said.

Dr. Ehteshami says he started seeing an influx of COVID-positive patients after the delta variant took hold in the U.S. a few weeks ago.

"I've seen a real wide range of symptoms. And a real wide range of people, young, old, co-morbidities, not co-morbidities. All kinds of people,'" he added.

The Georgia Department of Health reported at 3 pm Monday that there are 2,409 covid positive patients in the state's hospitals, and there are 4,326 new reported cases of COVID-19 as well.

Dr. Ehteshami says the vast majority of those cases are unvaccinated people.

"I've seen one patient that was vaccinated who was positive with COVID. It was mild, and that's over the past month," he said.

Dr. Ehteshami thinks getting people vaccinated should be the top priority in the state right now.

Data shows 54% of eligible adults are not vaccinated, and Dr. Ehteshami worries it's because people keep hearing about breakthrough infections.

"The vaccine is doing what it was designed to do, and that's to keep people out of the hospital. It's to keep people away from the morgue, and that's what's happening," he said. "Last February, I would say, is the first time in my entire career that I can say I was scared. And I am back to that point. I am really nervous for our community."

Dr. Ehteshami says he wants to hear more from top leaders in the state about getting vaccinated.

"I am angry with our leaders; you don't hear anyone saying, go out and get vaccinated," he said.

This map from NBC News shows cases are rising sharply in areas where vaccination numbers are low.

Dr. Ehteshami also explained how rising cases have a direct impact on how quickly the hospitals fill up.

"Tough luck finding a bed to be admitted to. I am telling all of my family and friends right now, don't get sick, don't get hurt. Because finding you a bed in the metro area is going to be difficult," he said.

Georgia is nowhere near the peak of infection that we saw last winter, but cases are rising, and Dr. Ehteshami thinks the infection rate will continue to go up.

"While everyone is panicking now, I don't think the full panic has come yet. I do think it will get worse before it gets better," he said.