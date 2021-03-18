COVID-19 mass vaccination sites adjusting appointment times due to storms

These sites are adjusting their opening and closing times.

ATLANTA — If you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine today at one of the the state's mass-vaccination sites, it is most likely going to be delayed.

Due to the storms, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are adjusting opening times.

“Our first concern is the safety of the staff and patients at these outdoor sites,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “We are asking for the public’s cooperation as we adjust the schedules, and want to assure those with an appointment that they will be rescheduled quickly if necessary.”

According to GEMA, the sites are adjusting their opening and closing times as follows:

Albany Georgia Forestry Commission Site: Site will delay opening until 1PM. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive after 1PM on Thursday, March 18.

The Delta Museum Site, Habersham County Fairgrounds, and Columbus Civic Center will delay opening until 10:00 am. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive after 10:00 am and hours will be extended to accommodate all appointments.

Sandersville – Word of Life Church: Site will close at 11AM. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 10:30 am on Thursday, March 18th

Waycross Mall: Site will close at 12pm. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 11:30 am on Thursday, March 18th

Savannah – Gulfstream Aerospace: Site will close at 1PM. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 18th

Macon Farmers Market Site – Site personnel will monitor the weather and shelter in place as needed.