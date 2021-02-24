COVID-19 vaccinations available at some Georgia Walgreens locations

Vaccinations will start on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and eligible Georgians can make an appointment to receive the shots now.

ATLANTA — Some Walgreens locations will begin COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in Georgia.

The pharmacy said in a news release the move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention selected it to provide an initial allotment of more than 25,000 vaccinations in the state, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccinations will start on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and eligible Georgians can make an appointment to receive the shots now.

The appointments for participating Walgreens can be booked online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Right now, the state is currently in phase 1A+ for eligibility. Those who are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, adults 65 and older and their caregivers, along with law enforcement and fire personnel can receive the shots.

Gov. Brian Kemp hopes to expand eligibility soon.

"Given our significant progress in vaccinating the 1A+ population and the steady increase of our weekly allotment, we will be finalizing our expanded criteria in the coming days," the governor said Monday. "Our goal is to protect those vulnerable to this virus and get Georgians back to normal as quickly as we can. My commitment is that we will continue to work around the clock to make that possible."