3 tips to land a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Monday, March 15, Georgia’s vaccine eligibility expands to include people 55 and older and people with serious health conditions.

Over the last several weeks, appointments have gone fast in metro Atlanta, but the Fulton County Board of Health said that’s easing as Georgia’s vaccine supply grows.

“We have a number of appointments available through the Fulton County Board of Health," said Sheena R. Haynes, the district communications director.

In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, the county still had appointments available through the weekend. Since the end of February, it hasn't had to use a wait list.

Here are three tips health officials are offering in order to help patients book an appointment.

1. Call the county hotline

The county said it's the quickest and easiest way to schedule a time. It's open 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The phone number for the hotline is 404-613-8150.

2. Time it right

Officials said the best chance of getting through the hotline is after lunch time.

If you call in the morning, officials said there is usually a wait. So try back in the afternoon.

3. Book an appointment with the county website.

Each week, the county said it shares a new link to show available appointments for that week and that week only. The day it posts the links vary, but you can keep tabs on it by following their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.