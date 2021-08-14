Residents line up for COVID-19 vaccines in DeKalb County

Residents can remain in their cars while receiving vaccinations.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Government is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event that comes with a monetary reward at the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall Saturday morning.

The event is expected to last until 1 p.m. The DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue are teaming up to administer the shots. Residents 12 years and older can qualify for the shot.

Residents can remain in their cars while receiving vaccinations.

People who would like to take a COVID-19 test can also come out to the event. The tests are free of charge.

According to a press release sent by the county, NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dominique Wilkins are expected to make an appearance during the event later.

The local government officials are offering a $100 prepaid debit card during the event.