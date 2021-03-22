How to get the COVID vaccine at Mercedes-Benz stadium

From parking to appointments, here's everything you need to know about the mass-vaccination site at the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

ATLANTA — With thousands of additional COVID-19 vaccines coming to Fulton County this week as part of an expansion to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium location, we're breaking down what you need to know and how to get an appointment.

Starting Wednesday, March 24, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will bring additional resources to expand the operations at the stadium. Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health had been running the vaccination site since it opened.

HOW TO GET A VACCINE APPOINTMENT:

Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up now at this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/ or by calling 888-457-0186 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fulton County residents who need assistance accessing an appointment can also call 404-613-8150.

You must have an appointment at this location before heading to the stadium.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE:

You do not need to live in Fulton County to get a vaccine at this site. Anyone who is currently eligible, according to the governor's office can get an appointment. That list includes:

Healthcare workers

Law enforcement, fire and first responders

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Educators and staff (pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)

Judges and court staff

People age 55+

People age 16+ with disabilities or health conditions (click here for full list) For individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages.

Parents of children with complex medical conditions

Caregivers

HOW MUCH IS THE VACCINE?

The vaccine is offered to anyone at no charge. You do not need insurance, either.

DO YOU NEED IDENTIFICATION OR PROOF OF ELIGIBILITY TO GET THE VACCINE?

You do not need any identification to get a vaccine. You also do not need to disclose why you are currently eligible to get the vaccine. If you are eligible because of a health condition, you do not need a doctor's note, according to the Ga. Dept. of Public Health for that attribution.

WHICH VACCINE ARE THEY GIVING?

Fulton County is currently offering the Pfizer version of the vaccine. They said they plan to get Johnson & Johnson vaccines in about six weeks. Pfizer requires two doses given weeks apart while Johnson & Johnson is a single dose.

HOW TO SCHEDULE SECOND VACCINE APPOINTMENT

If you are looking for a second appointment, you can also book that at this time on the same website, here.

HOW MANY VACCINE APPOINTMENTS ARE AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM?

Fulton County said they plan to give as many as 42,000 vaccines each week.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:

Parking is free in the silver or red lots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For a map of the stadium grounds, including parking lots, click here.

Those not driving can take MARTA to the stadium. The GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center station will drop you off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s front door. For more information about taking MARTA, click here.

Click here for MARTA bus information.

IS THIS A DRIVE-THROUGH SITE?

The mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz stadium is not a drive-through location, however, there are some of those being offered across the state - just not by Fulton County. You will actually enter the stadium to get your shot.