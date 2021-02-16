COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays due to weather force DeKalb County to cancel 2nd dose appointments

A spokesperson with the state Dept. of Public Health said Moderna vaccines did not ship to Georgia on Monday or Tuesday.

ATLANTA — With much of the country dealing with harsh winter weather conditions, the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines just hit another snag.

DeKalb County said that due to circumstances beyond their control, it was forced to cancel second dose Moderna vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday.

They said the vaccines "are delayed due to the winter weather systems impacting a major portion of the United States, and are being held until they can safely get through the supply chain."

The doses were supposed to be administered at the county's vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest.

The county said those who had appointments are being contacted via email and phone regarding this situation and will be informed of their new appointment date once it becomes available.

When 11Alive asked the Georgia Department of Health if the delays were statewide, it said the shipping delays were. DPH said it could be a non-issue, though, depending on what supply each local heath district already has in stock.

"Moderna vaccines did not ship yesterday or today," a spokesperson told 11Alive. "Pfizer did not ship yesterday, but a limited number of shipments are processing today."

The storm that overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains carried heavy snow and freezing rain into New England and the Deep South and left behind painfully low temperatures. Wind-chill warnings extended from Canada into Mexico.

Millions across the country are still in the dark. Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on power grids straining to meet the extreme demand for heat and electricity.

The outages forced a Texas county to scramble to administer more than 8,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine after a public health facility lost power early Monday and its backup generator also failed, said Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

County officials distributed the doses at three hospitals, Rice University and the county jail because those places had large groups of people available where they would not have to drive and with appropriate medical personnel on hand.