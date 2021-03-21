Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments available at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as FEMA adds resources

Starting Wednesday, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will bring additional resources to expand the operations at the stadium.

ATLANTA — Fulton County received 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer as many as 42,000 shots each week, they said.

The Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination Center has added thousands of appointments that are now available to those eligible to receive one.

Starting Wednesday, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will bring additional resources to expand the operations at the stadium. Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health had been running the vaccination site since it opened.

Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up now at this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/ or by calling 888-457-0186 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fulton County residents who need assistance accessing an appointment can also call 404-613-8150.

Currently in Georgia, any adult 55 and over is eligible to receive a vaccine. Also, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders and anyone 16 and over with a pre-existing health condition.