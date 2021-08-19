Metro Atlanta hospitals give 'urgent' update on state of COVID

They addressed "an urgent and unified call to action to address the ongoing pandemic."

ATLANTA — Several Georgia hospital systems gathered Thursday morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to address the public on the state of COVID-19 in our communities.

They addressed "an urgent and unified call to action to address the ongoing pandemic."

The joint press conference happened at 10 a.m. You can watch a replay of it on the 11Alive YouTube channel here:

They said officials from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System will provide current perspective from the front lines of their hospitals and health systems and the "urgent need for vaccinations in our local communities and throughout the state," the release said.

Expected to be on hand will be Dr. Jim Fortenberry, Chief Medical Officer with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, Chief Nurse Executive with Emory Healthcare; Dr. Robert Jansen, Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff with Grady Health System; Dr. John Delzell, Vice President of Medical Education with Northeast Georgia Health System; Dr. Andy Jaffal, Chief Medical Officer with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital; and Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Wellstar Health System.