COVID vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to officially close June 7

ATLANTA — One of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites in the southeastern United States is set to close next month.

The Community Vaccination Center at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will officially close on June 7, FEMA announced, giving the reason that the vaccine is now widely available.

The site has been open since March, helping facilitate vaccinations for thousands of people from around the metro Atlanta area, becoming an easily-accessible hub for those seeking out the vaccine.

They originally announced it would be open through mid-May and later extended it through June 15. It was not made clear as to why they decided to close a week earlier.

From now until June 7, you can walk up without an appointment to receive a vaccination.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Georgia and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”

The vaccine is available at most pharmacies, healthcare facilities and other locations.