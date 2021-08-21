Vaxx volunteers busy connecting people to COVID-19 vaccines through Facebook

The group works to get people access to vaccines and information.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases in Georgia continue to pile up as the Delta variant keeps rapidly spreading. Right now, less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. A group of volunteers has been working hard all year to help connect people to vaccine appointments and resources.

“When my neighbor died of COVID at age 52, I said not one more person should die of COVID,” said Judy Burds.

Tragedy in her own life led Burds down a path of service, volunteering with a group of women who have dedicated their spare time to helping people all over metro Atlanta find COVID-19 vaccine appointments and resources.

“With a pandemic, the more people we help, the more we help ourselves,” said Burd.

Burds and her colleagues have built a massive following in their Facebook group of nearly 20,000 members.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 42 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, August, 20, 51 percent of eligible Georgians still have yet to get a vaccine.

When access to vaccines ramped up, activity on the group’s page slowed for a little bit because people were getting their shots. But now, with the Delta variant spreading quickly, the group is picking up steam again.

“Lately, of course, we’re seeing a surge with the Delta variant, a lot more requests for people who want to get vaccinated plus the change now with the immune-compromised people who want to get a third dose,” she said.

The top U.S. health officials announced this week the country plans to start offering COVID-19 booster shots as early as the third week of September. Burds said her group won’t stop helping as long as people out there are in need.

“It was a personal motivation for me to keep going and just see that we’re helping people,” said Burds.