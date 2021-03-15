If your body mass index is over 25, you can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to check

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia expanded to include anyone medically considered overweight or obese.

ATLANTA — With the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Georgia today, one factor opens up the door to many Georgians. That group is for anyone who is overweight or obese by medical standards.

You are medically considered overweight, according to the CDC, if your body mass index (BMI) is over 25kg.

If you are an adult who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds, your BMI is right at 25, according to this CDC calculator, intended for adults 20 years and older. Same goes for one who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds.

According to the CDC, BMI is a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. It does not measure body fat directly, but BMI is moderately correlated with more direct measures of body fat.

So why is this now a factor considered by the Georgia Department of Public Health to get a vaccine?

The CDC released the results of a small study showing, out of the COVID patients who were hospitalized between March and December of last year who needed ventilators and ultimately died, 28% of them were overweight and about 51% were obese.

How to check your BMI

The CDC has a calculator on its website. You simply input your height and weight and it will give you your personal BMI. It will also tell you what your "normal" weight range would be.

To access the calculator, click here.

What other health conditions qualify to get a vaccine now?

As of Monday, March 15, the new population category includes any adult 55 and over along with any adult 16 and over with the following health conditions: