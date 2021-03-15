New groups now eligible for COVID vaccine in Georgia

New groups are eligible to get the vaccine: adults 55-years-old and over, those with disabilities or, people 16 and older with high-risk health conditions.

ATLANTA — Monday marks another milestone in Georgia’s effort to get everyone vaccinated.

New groups of people will be eligible to get the vaccine: adults 55-years-old and over, those with disabilities or, people 16 and older with high-risk health conditions.

“It feels as if I was smothered and someone took their hands off my mouth,” said Kathy Kelly-George in Atlanta.

She already got her first dose but the eligibility expansion comes as exciting news for her because her partner and daughter both meet the new requirements and have appointments ready to go.

“You sort of exist in short-term goals. We’re going to get to this week. We’re going to get to this holiday and now, I’m thinking somewhere by mid or end of April, we’ll all be fully vaccinated so we can maybe take a trip somewhere, go somewhere,” she said.

Health experts are encouraging people to sign up for appointments.

In Fulton County, officials say they haven’t had to use a waitlist since last month and if you’re looking for a vaccine appointment, officials are offering these three tips.

You can call the county hotline at 404-613-8150, which officials say is the quickest, easiest way.

They also recommend calling after lunchtime, as mornings tend to have longer waits.

Or, you can also go through the county’s website. Each week it shares a new link with available appointments for that week.

Experts also say you may be eligible for appointments through your doctor or pharmacy.

“I think we all have the same goal. We want everyone to be vaccinated so anyone that’s looking for a vaccine should reach out to any source, especially if they’re eligible,” said Sheena Hayne, district communications director in Fulton County.