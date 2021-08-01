How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in metro Atlanta

Residents who are 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The process may vary by county.

Counties in Georgia are beginning the process of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Residents who are 65 and older, and caregivers where applicable, are eligible to receive the vaccine starting Jan. 11 as part of Georgia’s Phase 1A+ rollout. Vaccination for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators may also begin on that date per state guidelines.

State health officials say the vaccination process may vary by county. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s website also reiterates that vaccine supply is limited and public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment online, as are most other providers.

BANKS COUNTY

In District 2, residents of Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall*, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties in Phase 1-A can use the online registration tool to schedule appointments. Phase 1-A includes healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facilities and people 65 years of age and older.

The vaccine is currently only available by appointment only. District 2 Public Health is adjusting its online scheduling tool so residents can make an appointment for the vaccine. It is also adding capacity to its call center to handle the large volume of phone calls.

BARTOW COUNTY

The Northwest Georgia health district, which includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties, is now accepting online and direct registration from eligible residents to be notified when vaccine is available locally for their immunization. Current eligibility depends on being in one of the groups specified in Phase 1A+.

BUTTS COUNTY

For the residents living in District 4, which includes Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup*, Upson, counties, vaccine clinic information can be found online. Health officials state that in some cases, vaccinations are by appointment only but most of them are not. All of the necessary forms are on that site as well and will be available at each location.

CARROLL COUNTY

CATOOSA COUNTY

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

COBB COUNTY

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Cobb & Douglas Public Health will begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1A+ which includes public safety professionals and individuals age 65 years and older. An appointment system for people in Phase 1A+ will be available on the CDPH website beginning on Monday, Jan. 11.

COWETA COUNTY

DADE COUNTY

DAWSON COUNTY

DEKALB COUNTY

Vaccination for the expanded Phase 1-A that begins Jan. 11 (to include adults 65+ and their caregivers) will be by appointment only and will take place at DeKalb's BrandsMart USA location (Doraville) and the former Sam’s Club location (Stonecrest). These locations were previously dedicated to COVID-19 testing.

Hours for both sites will be 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The BrandsMart locations will also operate on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The online registration and appointment scheduler information, with guidelines to verify eligibility, will be released on Jan. 8.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

FANNIN COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required.

FAYETTE COUNTY

FLOYD COUNTY

FORSYTH COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

FULTON COUNTY

Per Fulton County Board of Health’s website, vaccines for those 65 and older will be available around Jan. 11 by appointment. Residents can fill out an online form for scheduling. Fulton's COVID-19 Hotline (404) 613-8150 is available from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. weekdays if you would like assistance completing the form.

GILMER COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

GORDON COUNTY

GWINNETT COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

HABERSHAM COUNTY

HALL COUNTY

HART COUNTY

HEARD COUNTY

HENRY COUNTY

District 4 Public Health has opened appointment scheduling to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of an abundance of concern for the well-being of people intending to camp out overnight to be among the first in line, the department has decided to make Tuesday’s clinic by appointment only.

Clinic hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

To schedule an appointment, please call 800-847-4262, option 1. Call center hours will be 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. People may also complete an online form to have someone call them back for an appointment.

LAMAR COUNTY

LUMPKIN COUNTY

MERIWETHER COUNTY

MURRAY COUNTY

NEWTON COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

PAULDING COUNTY

PICKENS COUNTY

PIKE COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

RABUN COUNTY

ROCKDALE COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

SPALDING COUNTY

STEPHENS COUNTY

TOWNS COUNTY

TROUP COUNTY

UNION COUNTY

UPSON COUNTY

WALKER COUNTY

WHITE COUNTY

WHITFIELD COUNTY

For questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations, Georgia has established a COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (888)357-0169. *NOTE: This hotline is not for scheduling appointments.