Gwinnett County to offer $100 gift card vaccine incentive

The vaccine event is taking place Friday and Saturday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For those holding out on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, if you get it this weekend in Gwinnett County, they'll give you a $100 VISA gift card.

Anyone age 12 and up is eligible for the gift card on Friday and Saturday at the old Sears location at Gwinnett Place Mall.

Gift cards will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day during the event. The site will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they said.

So far, more than 53 percent of Gwinnett residents have been fully vaccinated, but in recent months, demand for vaccines has slowed, county officials said.

“All of our residents are busy, some were waiting for more information and some simply haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We’re giving residents another reason to get vaccinated now in the hopes that this is the little push some people need to go ahead and get their shot.”