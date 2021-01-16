Where to get a COVID vaccine in Georgia: The list now includes some grocery stores

Most locations are handling the vaccinations, for those qualified, by appointment.

ATLANTA — Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine is in demand and frustration is mounting for some looking but unable to find it.

We now know some grocery stores have a limited supply of the vaccine and eligible people can get them.

Publix, Kroger, and Ingles said, though, you have to make an appointment. Kroger is working on a phone number for appointments.

Cobb and Douglas counties are both opening more slots for next week only at Jim Miller Park. But county officials said that, due to high demand, their website may experience problems.

Still, if you’re interested, the counties said to check the website. Officials also said you don’t have to live in Cobb or Douglas county to make an appointment.

If the other two options don’t work for you, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website has a vaccine locator search.